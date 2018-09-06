App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : | Source: PTI

Grade A office space absorption likely to reach 700mn sqft by 2022

According to a study jointly conducted by JLL and FICCI, Grade A office space absorption, which is currently at 530 million sqft, is expected to reach 700 million sqft by 2022.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image.
Representative Image.

With the Indian economy moving back on the recovery mode, demand for Grade A office space is likely to grow significantly with absorption expected to surpass 700 million sqft by 2022, a recent survey said.

According to a study jointly conducted by JLL and FICCI, Grade A office space absorption, which is currently at 530 million sqft, is expected to reach 700 million sqft by 2022.

As of January-June 2018, India's Grade A completed stock in the retail segment stood at 77 million sqft, and is expected to reach nearly 103 million sqft by 2022.

Among the major metros, Delhi-NCR is likely to witness highest absorption during 2018-2020, closely followed by Hyderabad, while the absorption levels in Mumbai and Kolkata to surpass the supply during 2018-2020.

related news

Mumbai to lead rental growth trends with other markets witnessing marginal rise, it said.

"India's real estate sector is at an inflection point and the evolutionary trends in the sector are paving the way towards sustainable growth of the industry. H1 2018 has seen phenomenal growth in Grade A office space from both, the demand and supply side," JLL CEO and Country Head Ramesh Nair said.

He further said private equity interest in Indian retail realty is at an all-time high with the sector witnessing an investment of Rs 950 crore in 2018.

"With regulatory reforms such as RERA and GST showing results, the sector is poised to grow exponentially. Student Housing, a new emerging sector presents a tremendous opportunity for the market," Nair added.

According to the report, residential sales which stood at 96000 units in 2017 is likely to reach 130000 units in 2018.
First Published on Sep 6, 2018 09:50 am

tags #Business #Current Affairs #Economy #India #Real Estate

most popular

Samsung foldable smartphone to be unveiled in November?

Samsung foldable smartphone to be unveiled in November?

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.