GPSC exam 2020 postponed; new dates to be announced soon

The Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has postponed GPSC exam 2020 scheduled on November 22, 24, 26, 28, and 29.

GPSC exams were supposed to be held in late November for the recruitment of medical teachers in government medical colleges. However, the Gujarat Public Service Commission decided to postpone them in view of the prevailing coronavirus situation.



Candidates will be informed about new dates via SMS & Email. They are advised to stay updated with GPSC website.

GPSC Chairman Dinesh Dasa said the candidates will be informed about the revised date and schedule soon. They will receive updates on via SMS and email and have been asked to keep checking the official GPSC website from time to time for more news.