Goyal urges passengers to demand bill from rly catering staff

Railway minister Piyush Goyal today said passengers should insist on bills from railway catering staff who are being equipped with point-of-sale machines for the purpose.

The machines would also help in stoppage of tipping to the catering staff, Goyal said at an Indian Chamber of Commerce event here.

"Demand a bill from the railway catering staff. If no bill is given, then refuse to pay. My officers will deal with the matter," Goyal said.

He said that an announcement in this regard would be made soon and all the catering staff would be provided with POS machines.

The move would also plug the loss of revenue for railways, he said.