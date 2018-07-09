App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 09, 2018 10:28 PM IST | Source: PTI

Goyal urges passengers to demand bill from rly catering staff

The machines would also help in stoppage of tipping to the catering staff, Goyal said at an Indian Chamber of Commerce event here.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Railway minister Piyush Goyal today said passengers should insist on bills from railway catering staff who are being equipped with point-of-sale machines for the purpose.

The machines would also help in stoppage of tipping to the catering staff, Goyal said at an Indian Chamber of Commerce event here.

"Demand a bill from the railway catering staff. If no bill is given, then refuse to pay. My officers will deal with the matter," Goyal said.

He said that an announcement in this regard would be made soon and all the catering staff would be provided with POS machines.

The move would also plug the loss of revenue for railways, he said.
First Published on Jul 9, 2018 09:59 pm

tags #Business #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.