Piyush Goyal bats for promoting local products to make India self-reliant

PTI
Feb 18, 2023 / 10:52 PM IST

Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday emphasised on the importance of promoting local products to make India self-reliant.

Addressing a session in which of founders different start-ups from the Northeast participated, he said the quality of manufacturing must be maintained as it impacts the business.

"The quality will play a key role and help companies deliver products and services that exceed expectations, helping them expand their markets," Goyal said.

He said innovators, startups and students have a big role to play in shaping the future of India, and urged them to keep contributing to the development of the nation.