Last Updated : Oct 19, 2019 04:48 PM IST | Source: PTI

Govt's love for cow only on paper says Chidambaram

In a tweet posted by his family on his behalf, Chidambaram, who is currently in the custody of the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case, put out two economic indicators for people to draw their own conclusions.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Saturday attacked the government over the alleged decline in the population of indigenous cattle, saying the government's love for cow is only on paper.

The former finance minister also hit out at the government over what he said was an "acute" job crisis.

In a tweet posted by his family on his behalf, Chidambaram, who is currently in the custody of the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case, put out two economic indicators for people to draw their own conclusions.

"Over 50 percent of those asked said that the employment situation is presently worse. Over 30 percent said it will worsen. Meaning, the job crisis is acute," he said, posting the first economic indicator.

"Population of indigenous cattle declined by 6 percent between 2012 and 2019. Meaning, the government's love for the cow is only on paper. It does not translate into increased productivity or fertility," he added.

Chidambaram had on Wednesday said he would tweet two economic indicators every day for people to draw their own conclusions.

First Published on Oct 19, 2019 04:30 pm

tags #BJP #Congress leader P Chidambaram #cows #India

