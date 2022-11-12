Govt's focus on digital infra making India nimble: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister NIrmala Sitharaman | Illustration: Moneycontrol

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on November 12 said that the government's focus on creating a robust infrastructure for the digital public good is making India nimble.

Speaking at YourStory's TechSparks 2022, the minister said that public-private initiatives, such as India Stack, are pushing the nation to the forefront of global innovation.

"Fundamental tech infrastructure is being created by government stakeholders, and this is created as a public good," she said.

Calling India Stack and Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) as superstructures, Sitharaman called upon investors and innovators to use them to usher in rapid changes in e-commerce, education, banking, healthcare, insurance, and finance.

The minister added that tech-driven innovations play a crucial role and should be affordable and scalable. She further emphasied that the tech will drive India's solutions for better health and education.

"Digital fundamental infrastructure that's available in India is created with the government, and created for it to be a public good.."