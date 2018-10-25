Govt working towards realising GD Agarwal's dreams for clean Ganga: Uma Bharti

Union minister Uma Bharti paid tributes to environmental activist GD Agarwal on October 25 and said the government is working towards realising his dream of a clean Ganga.

Agarwal passed away on October 12 following a 111-day hunger strike for conservation of the river.

In her first reaction two weeks after Agarwal's death, Bharti in a series of tweets said she drew inspiration from him in her task of cleaning the Ganga.

"We have been working to realise his dream. I requested him to break his fast, but he did not move. He wanted an immediate decision on the dams and the Ganga Act," she said.

Bharti said she was so shocked hearing about Agarwal's death that she could not react.

She said Agarwal and former VHP president Ashok Singhal were her inspirations in her task of cleaning the holy river.