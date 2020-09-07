Govt working towards nurturing children through POSHAN Maah campaign: J P Nadda

The BJP on Monday launched a social media campaign to promote the Centre’s holistic nutrition programme POSHAN Maah celebrated in September, with party chief JP Nadda urging people to prepare nutritious Indian food and share the recipes with the government.

Nadda said the central government aims to form a database of indigenous recipes of every corner of the country.

With this campaign, the Centre is moving towards nurturing children and pregnant women with nutrition, he said in a series of tweets.

The Prime Minister’s Overreaching Scheme for Holistic Nourishment (POSHAN) Abhiyaan is a multi-ministerial convergence mission aimed at addressing malnutrition with a targeted approach by 2022.

In his latest 'Mann ki Baat' radio address, Modi had lamented that due to lack of awareness, both poor and affluent families are affected by malnutrition.

Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani said during POSHAN Maah, the Centre will launch an intensive drive to identify severely acute malnourished (SAM) children and ensure adequate nutrition and care.

"This will have a long-term impact on the health of the child and go a long way in improving India’s nutrition indices," she said.

Aiming to achieve malnutrition free India, the BJP in a tweet said this campaign is a synergistic and result oriented approach for making people aware about nutritious food.

For effective implementation of the POSHAN Abhiyan, all aligned ministries are working together to address undernutrition.

"And there will be a nutrition-specific review in every district by district magistrate on a quarterly basis,” the party said in a tweet.