Govt working to make women self-reliant: President Ram Nath Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind on February 1 said the government is working to make minorities, especially women, self-reliant through welfare and skill development programmes, including 'Hunar Haats'.

Speaking after inaugurating the 34th Surajkund International Crafts Mela in Faridabad, he said these Haats have proved to be a strong campaign in providing employment opportunities to artisans, craftsmen and chefs. About 2.65 lakh skilled people from minority communities have been provided employment opportunities under 'Hunar Haat', he added.

Surajkund International Crafts Mela has become a platform to showcase the art-skills, talent and entrepreneurship of the people of India. For the past 33 years, the number of visitors and craftsmen in this fair has increased significantly, he said.

The president also said that the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi is a golden opportunity to convey his ideas to the country and the world.

President Kovind was accompanied by his wife Savita Kovind at the function. Haryana Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and his Himachal Pradesh counterpart Jai Ram Thakur were also present.

The fair attracts tourists not only from India but all over the world. This year Himachal Pradesh is the "theme state" and Uzbekistan is the 'partner nation'.

India and Uzbekistan share strong cultural and diplomatic ties, the president said.

"Our geographical boundaries are not contiguous but our hearts are united together. Due to close partnership between the two countries in the areas of culture, art and agriculture, the people of Uzbekistan and India enjoy the warmth of closeness," he said.

"I am confident that the Surajkund Mela will also make an effective contribution to the economy and to the development of arts and business and this tradition will be continuously strengthened," he said.