Last Updated : Feb 21, 2019 09:00 PM IST | Source: PTI

Govt working to make education affordable and accessible

Javadekar was addressing the 12th ASSOCHAM National Education Summit themed 'Making India Global Powerhouse: Catalysing Reforms and Innovations'.

Representative Image
Education needs to be affordable and accessible in order to upgrade the education sector and make it competitive and intellectually sound and the government is working in that direction, Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar said here on Thursday.

"Education being one of the most important aspects considered by every Indian, consistent upgradation of the sector is vital so that students across all ages can remain competitive and intellectually sound in future. However, the same needs to be affordable and accessible to all," he said.

He said students need exposure across all spectrums of education and the government is doing everything in order to bring positive changes in the way schooling and overall education is conducted across the country.

"There is a need to change the mind-set of the way education is perceived. We have included sports, life skill education, value education in the education system that would improve students in their personal lives," he added.

Commenting on the Indian education, former president Pranab Mukherjee said, "India boasts of the ancient education system which now needs to excel at global level".

"The government and people involved in bringing in change in the education sector should concentrate on making the Indian education excellent in all aspects. India's demographic dividend has the potential to add significantly to its GDP, but, unless this potential is used fully," he said.
First Published on Feb 21, 2019 08:53 pm

