Govt working to level number of medical UG and PG seats in 4 yrs: Health Minister Mandaviya

PTI
Feb 12, 2023 / 08:33 AM IST

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. (File image)

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has said the government is working to equal the number of undergraduate and postgraduate medical seats within four years so that all MBBS graduates can pursue PG courses.

Speaking at the 13th annual conference of the Global Association of Physicians of Indian origin (GAPIO) in Gujarat capital Gandhinagar on Saturday, Mandaviya also invited healthcare professionals from the Indian diaspora to invest in research and open hospital chains in the country with "assured business." More than 70 countries will sign hospital-to-hospital, country-to-country and country-to-hospital MoUs at the 'Heal In India, Heal By India' expo to be held in April-May this year, he said.

"When we open a dispensary, we also need doctors. Eight years ago, India had 51,000 MBBS seats. Today, we have 1,00,226 under-graduate seats, and post-graduate seats grew from 34,000 to 64,000," the minister said.

"We have set a target to make the number of MBBS UG and PG seats equal so that all our doctors get the opportunity to enrol in PG courses and get the best healthcare education," he added.