'Govt working on long-term plan to curb, control fuel prices'

The Union government is working on a long-term plan to provide relief to people from rising fuel prices, Union Minister Piyush Goyal today said. "International crude oil prices have risen sharply in recent times, which have impacted the prices of petrol and diesel in the country.

"The Centre, in consultation with states, is making a long-term plan so that the prices could be reduced and controlled in future," Goyal said at a press conference here.

Asked for details of this plan and when it would be introduced, the minister said, "We will announce it at the right time."

On the demand of bringing petroleum products under the Goods and Services Tax (GST), Goyal said, "I hope there will be a discussion on bringing petroleum products under the new tax regime at the next meeting of GST Council."

"The petroleum minister has also said that the GST Council meeting should discuss this issue to create a consensus," he said.

The central government is using every rupee of the tax collected on petroleum products for strengthening the economy and for welfare schemes, the minister said.

"Our government has kept the inflation under control, while the inflation rate during the UPA government used to be in double digits," he said.

On the BJP's defeat in the Kairana Lok Sabha bypoll in Uttar Pradesh, Goyal said, "By-elections are fought on local issues, though it is true that we did not get success in some bypolls."

"But, the Opposition should not forget that the BJP and its allies have defeated them in 14 states and formed the governments," he said.

On the alleged bank scams involving fugitive industrialists such as Vijay Mallya and Nirav Modi, Goyal said, "The UPA government made arbitrary changes in the rules and regulations to provide financial benefits to such people so that loans could be given to them."

Asked about frequently delay of trains, the Railway Minister said, "Old railway tracks are being replaced across the country. Some trains are running late due to this work, but making the rail travel safe is our biggest priority.