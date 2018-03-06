App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Mar 06, 2018 08:43 AM IST | Source: PTI

Govt working on Delhi Metro phase IV project, rapid rail system: Hardeep Singh Puri

The housing and urban affairs minister had recently said that the AAP-led city government was sitting on the project, which is pending for the last three years.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The government has decided to go forward with the Delhi Metro’s phase IV project and rapid rail system connecting the national capital with Meerut, Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri said.

The Delhi government, however, is yet to give its approval for the project.

The housing and urban affairs minister had recently said that the AAP-led city government was sitting on the project, which is pending for the last three years.

“We are finding a solution. The solution is where we are not getting support from the Delhi government over the metro projects, we have decided that we we will do it ourself. Rail corridors, we will do on our own…If they (Delhi government) are not willing to approve a project or provide funding, we are finding out the solution for it,” he told reporters here.

related news

Last year, Puri had reportedly said that the delay had pushed the cost of Metro Phase IV by Rs 12,000 crore, adding that the cost of Delhi-Meerut Rapid Rail Transit project had also gone up by Rs 1,000 crore.

Meanwhile, an official at the chief minister’s office said that the Delhi government had given in-principle approval to the phase IV metro project, but the files were pending with bureaucrats at the Delhi finance department.

Puri said the Delhi Metro authorities have approved a subsidiary company which will provide last-mile connectivity from metro stations.

Highlighting his ministry’s achievement in the last six years, the Union minister said the contentious issues related to the Rohini residential scheme, launched in 1981 by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), has been resolved and the process for allotting the pending plots will be completed by the month-end.

Talking about the sealing drive in the city, he said amendments in the Master Plan 2021 will be notified soon after filing an affidavit regarding it in the Supreme Court.

The former IFS officer said in the last six months, 13 states/UTs have become open defecation free, thus bringing the total open defecation free (ODF) states count to 14.

He added that 1,310 cities have been declared ODF during the same period, taking the total tally of ODF cities to 2,322.

tags #Current Affairs #Delhi Metro phase IV project #government #Hardeep Singh Puri #India #railways

most popular

2018 is 5th year of Bull market! If you have Rs10 lakh to invest go for direct equities

2018 is 5th year of Bull market! If you have Rs10 lakh to invest go for direct equities

Top 10 money making ideas by experts in a falling market which could give up to 14% return

Top 10 money making ideas by experts in a falling market which could give up to 14% return

Nifty likely to face resistance around 10,630; 3 stocks which can return up to 17%

Nifty likely to face resistance around 10,630; 3 stocks which can return up to 17%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC