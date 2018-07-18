App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 18, 2018 10:01 PM IST | Source: PTI

Govt working on another verison of UDAN, says Sinha

As many as 56 unserved and 17 under-served airports and 31 heliports would be connected under the scheme, Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha said in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Civil Aviation Ministry today said it has started work on another version of regional air connectivity scheme for tourist destinations. The existing scheme, known as Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik (UDAN), seeks to connect unserved and under-served airports in different parts of the country.

As many as 56 unserved and 17 under-served airports and 31 heliports would be connected under the scheme, Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha said in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha.

In another written reply, he said the ministry has started work "on another version of the UDAN for connecting tourist destinations to other cities in India".

This followed a request from the Tourism Ministry, he added.

Responding to queries. Sinha said no airline has submitted a bid to operate UDAN flights connecting Bhagalpur airport in the first and second rounds of bidding.

So far, 30 state governments/ Union Territories have signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with the Civil Aviation Ministry for participating in UDAN and providing various concessions to the airline operators.

UDAN is a demand-driven scheme where airline operator assess the feasibility of operation on a particular route and bids under the scheme from time to time, he added.
First Published on Jul 18, 2018 09:25 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.