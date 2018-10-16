Govt working continuously to achieve zero hunger by 2030: Radha Mohan Singh

The government is working continuously in a phased manner to achieve the goal of 'zero hunger' by 2030, Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh said elaborating efforts being taken to boost farm output.

Singh remarks come a day after the Congress party took a swipe at the government over serious problem of hunger in India, which has been ranked 103rd among 119 countries on the global hunger index 2018.

"Achieving zero hunger level by 2030 is a big goal. Our government is working continuously in a phased manner towards that direction," Singh said at a two-day 'agri start-up and entrepreneurship conclave' organised to commemorate the World Food Day.

The government has made significant progress in the last four-and-a-half years in increasing agricultural production and food security, he said.

As per the fourth estimate, foodgrains and horticultural crops output has touched a record 284.83 million tonnes and 307 million tonnes, respectively, in the 2017-18 crop year (July-June), he added.

On agri start-ups, the minister said the government is supporting 150 start-ups out of 200 and supporting entrepreneurs to establish processing units.

Even youth are being trained with farm skills as it is estimated that about 22 lakh skilled youths are required in the farm sector, he added.

Minister of state for agriculture Parshottam Rupala stressed on the need to promote food processing to ensure better income to farmers.