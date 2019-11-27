App
India
Last Updated : Nov 27, 2019 02:36 PM IST | Source: PTI

Govt withdraws Jammu & Kashmir Reservation Bill

The Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill 2019, was introduced in Lok Sabha by Home Minister Amit Shah on June 24.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

The government on Wednesday withdrew the J&K Reservation Bill from the Lok Sabha as central laws providing quota to the economically backward class are now applicable to the union territory post repeal of special provisions under Article 370.

The Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill 2019, was introduced in Lok Sabha by Home Minister Amit Shah on June 24.

The Bill was brought to amend the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Act, 2004 and replace an Ordinance promulgated on March 1.

The Act provided for reservation in appointment and promotions in certain state government posts to persons belonging to socially and educationally backward classes.

It defined socially and educationally backward classes to include persons living in areas adjoining the Actual Line of Control. The Bill amended this to include those persons living in areas adjoining the International Border, within the ambit of this reservation.

However, with the Centre repealing the special provisions of Article 370, the central laws will now be applicable to the union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Opposing the withdrawal of the bill, TMC's Saugata Roy said the rule states that the minister should withdraw the bill citing reasons.

"Since Jammu and Kashmir is a sensitive issue, the minister should clear the issue," he said.

First Published on Nov 27, 2019 02:20 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #jammu & kashmir Reservation Bill

