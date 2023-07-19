English
    Govt willing to discuss every issue, including Manipur situation: Pralhad Joshi

    Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said there are 32 legislative items for the session.

    PTI
    July 19, 2023 / 04:30 PM IST
    The government said at an all-party meeting on July 19 that it is willing to discuss every issue permitted under the rules and approved by the Chair in Parliament's Monsoon Session beginning from July 20.

    Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said there are 32 legislative items for the session.

    Sources said Joshi had earlier in a meeting of the business advisory committee called by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla asserted that the government was willing to discuss the violence in Manipur, a matter raised by opposition leaders. PTI KR NSD NSD

    PTI
    first published: Jul 19, 2023 04:30 pm

