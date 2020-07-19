App
Last Updated : Jul 19, 2020 07:19 AM IST | Source: PTI

Govt will never compromise on data, says Ravi Shankar Prasad

The minister said that the government is bringing a data protection law which is being examined by a select committee of Parliament.

PTI

Data of Indians belongs to the community and the country and the government will never compromise on its sovereignty, Law and IT minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said.

"I have been advocating that data of Indians belongs to Indians. Data of Indians belong to the community and data of Indians belong to the sovereign of India. This articulation that India has formulated is now finding global results. Under no circumstances we shall tolerate data imperialism," Prasad said.

The minister was speaking at a virtual lecture organized in the memory of his father, late Thakur Prasad, a senior advocate in Patna High Court and founder of the Jan Sangh in Bihar.

Chief Justice of Patna High Court Sanjay Karol, Retired Chief Justice of J&K and Rajasthan High Court S. N. Jha, former judge of the Supreme Court and Chairman of Press Council of India C K Prasad and former Jharkhand HC judge and judicial member of National Company Law Tribunal Ananth Vijay Singh also attended the online lecture.

Prasad said that coronavirus pandemic has changed times and people have started working online including courts.

"High courts have handled 1,75,000 cases virtually, subordinate courts have conducted 7,34,600 cases and Supreme Court has 7,800 cases. It's a big thing that districts have courts that have conducted over 7 lakh cases," Prasad said.

The minister said that from electronic manufacturing to digital ecosystem digital delivery of services, e-courts, e-kisan, e-health etc all are working together to empower India but at the same time there is a need for precaution as well.
First Published on Jul 19, 2020 07:11 am

tags #Current Affairs #India

