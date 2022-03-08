English
    Govt will keep focusing on women empowerment with emphasis on dignity, opportunity: PM Modi

    Modi will also address a programme in Gujarat's Kutch this evening to highlight the contributions of women saints to the society.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 08, 2022 / 09:54 AM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded Indian women's achievements on International Women's Day on Tuesday, and said his government will keep focusing on women empowerment through its various schemes with emphasis on dignity as well as opportunity.

    "On Women's Day, I salute our Nari Shakti and their accomplishments in diverse fields... From financial inclusion to social security, quality healthcare to housing, education to entrepreneurship, many efforts have been made to put our Nari Shakti at the forefront of India's development journey. These efforts will continue with even greater vigour in the coming times," he tweeted.

    Modi will also address a programme in Gujarat's Kutch this evening to highlight the contributions of women saints to the society.
    Tags: #Current Affaris #India #Narendra Modi #PM Modi
    first published: Mar 8, 2022 09:54 am
