you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Dec 11, 2019 11:56 AM IST | Source: PTI

Govt will have to answer our queries on CAB before it can expect support in Rajya Sabha: Shiv Sena

The bill is scheduled to be tabled in the Rajya Sabha on December 11.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on December 11 said the dynamics in the Rajya Sabha were different from that of the Lok Sabha and asserted that the government will have to answer their queries on the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, before they can expect support from the Maharashtra-based party.

The bill is scheduled to be tabled in the Rajya Sabha on December 11. The Sena, which supported the bill in the Lok Sabha, did a u-turn on December 10 when its chief Uddhav Thackeray indicated that its support was conditional in the Upper House of Parliament.

Also read | Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in Rajya Sabha on Dec 11: Protests rock Northeast; BJP confident of passage

"Lok Sabha numbers are different, the situation in the Rajya Sabha is different. The government has to reply to our queries. Votebank politics is not right. You are trying to create a Hindu-Muslim divide in the country yet again, leave it," Raut said.

First Published on Dec 11, 2019 11:53 am

tags #Current Affairs #India #Politics #Shiv Sena

