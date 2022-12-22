 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Govt will face trouble if demands not met: Farmers at BKS-sponsored 'Kisan Garjana' rally

PTI
Dec 22, 2022 / 05:35 PM IST

A note issued by the BKS said "state and central governments will face trouble if they do not heed the farmers' demand in time".

The farmers are also demanding rollback of GST on all types of agricultural inputs and a substantial increase in the 'Kisan Samman Nidhi', a Central Sector scheme with 100 percent funding from Government of India that give farmers up to Rs 6,000 per year as minimum income support. (Image: Chandan Singh, News18)

An RSS-affiliated farmers' body held a 'Kisan Garjana' rally at Ramleela Ground in New Delhi on Monday and warned that the states and the BJP-led central government will face trouble if their demands are not met in time.

Thousands of farmers from several states, including Punjab, Maharashtra, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh, reached Delhi on tractors, motorcycles and buses braving extreme cold to take part in the rally organised by the Bharatiya Kisan Sangh (BKS).

They seek relief measures from the government, including a rollback of GST on farming activities and an increase in the income support provided under the PM-Kisan scheme, a BKS member said.

The farmers have also called for revocation of the permission for commercial production of genetically modified crops and remunerative prices for their produce based on the input cost.

Launched in December 2018, an income support of Rs 6,000 per year in three equal installments is provided to all land holding farmer families under the PM-Kisan scheme.