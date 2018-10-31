Govt vs RBI highlights: RBI, govt to hold consultations frequently, says Finance Ministry

Live now
Oct 31, 2018 02:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
Opinion | RBI-govt spat is all about Centre's desperate push to boost growth in an election year
Full Text: Autonomy for central bank, within RBI's framework essential, says govt
RBI vs Govt: Centre to soon issue a statement
Market could react badly if RBI-govt relationship sees strong adverse reaction, says Jahangir Aziz of JPMorgan
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley criticises RBI for indiscriminate lending by banks
Rising tensions between Centre and RBI: Here's what happened
Section 7 move shows Modi govt hiding facts about economy: Chidambaram
Here are a few past cases of RBI vs govt
Urjit Patel resignation talk underscores one of the worst RBI-govt spats in history
So what is the danger of invoking Section 7?
What will be the result of invoking Section 7?
What is Section 7?
Better late than never, RBI Guv finally defending bank from Narendra Modi: Rahul Gandhi
When did it all start?
Govt invokes Section 7, law allowing it to issue directions to RBI: Report
SLIDESHOW | Govt vs RBI: A look at past disputes between the central bank and the executive
The government is likely to impose Section 7, which could curb the central bank's autonomy.
Opinion | RBI-govt spat is all about Centre's desperate push to boost growth in an election year
The gloves are off in the spat between the Reserve Bank of India and the government. Media reports say New Delhi has invoked powers under the Section 7 of the Reserve Bank of India Act to issue directions to the central bank. Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram was quick to point out that this clause has never been used before.
Read the full report here.
Govt says central bank's autonomy is essential under RBI Act
The governments in India have "nurtured and respected" the governance requirement, it said in a statement.
Full Text: Autonomy for central bank, within RBI's framework essential, says govt
The autonomy for the Central Bank, within the framework of the RBI Act, is an essential and accepted governance requirement. Governments in India have nurtured and respected this. Both the Government and the Central Bank, in their functioning, have to be guided by public interest and the requirements of the Indian economy. For the purpose, extensive consultations on several issues take place between the Government and the RBI from time to time. This is equally true of all other regulators. (The) Government of India has never made public the subject matter of those consultations. Only the final decisions taken are communicated. The Government, through these consultations, places its assessment on issues and suggests possible solutions. The Government will continue to do so.
JUST IN | The government, through these consultations, places in assessment on issues and suggests possible solutions. The government will continue to do so, says Finance Ministry in a statement on the ongoing conflict between RBI and government.
JUST IN | Only final decisions are communicated, says Finance Ministry.
JUST IN | Autonomy for the central bank within a framework of RBI Act is essential. The governments have nurtured and respected this. Both the government and the central bank have to be guided by public interest and requirements of the economy, says Finance Ministry.
JUST IN | The government says that it has never made public the matters of RBI and the government consultations.
JUST IN | The government says that extensive consultations take place between the government and RBI frequently.
JUST IN | The government says it will continue to place assessments, suggest solutions post consultations with RBI.
JUST IN | Autonomy of RBI within the RBI framework is essential, says the government.
Many media channels have reported that the Reserve Bank of India Governor Urjit Patel may consider resigning from his post given a breakdown in relations with the government, sparking a sell-off in the rupee and government bonds.
Section 7 of the RBI has never been used in India until now, not even during the 1991 Indian economic crisis when the country was close to a default.
The Centre has reportedly sent letters to RBI governor Urjit Patel in the recent weeks, exercising its powers under this section, on various issues like liquidity crunch in the NBFC sectors, capital requirement for banks and lending to small and medium enterprises.
JUST IN | RBI vs Govt: Centre to soon issue a statement
As the row RBI-vs-government spat intensifies, the Centre will soon issue a statement on the issue, sources told Moneycontrol. Multiple media reports on Wednesday said the government has invoked Section 7 of the RBI Act, a law allows it to issue directions to the RBI Governor in matters adhering to public interest.
Read the full report here.
Congress hits back at Arun Jaitley over criticism of RBI
There was no immediate comment from Jaitley or the government on the Congress' charges.
What are the points of disagreements between RBI and govt?
RBI Deputy Governor Acharya said that governments do not respect the independence of the RBI and that they will soon "incur the wrath of financial markets, ignite an economic fire and come to rue the day they undermined an important regulatory institution."
On October 27, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said, "I think, for any regulatory mechanism, stakeholder consultation has to be of a very high quality, which will probably lead to a revisiting of traditional thoughts and opinions. And that’s why, when several regulators publish their approach papers or tentative drafts, they hold hearings, meet individuals, meet groups of stakeholders together and improve upon what is being said."
Read the full report here.
Market could react badly if RBI-govt relationship sees strong adverse reaction, says Jahangir Aziz of JPMorgan
Reacting to Acharya's speech, Jahangir Aziz, head of EM economic research at JPMorgan, said, "If you do have the relationship between the central bank and the government of India come to a point where we have a strong adverse reaction, the market will react badly. I don’t think that is something specific to India, I think that is true for almost everywhere in the world."
Opinion | RBI-govt spat is all about New Delhi's desperate push to boost growth in an election year
Leading indicators point to a growth slowdown.
JUST IN | Letters of consultation under Section 7 of the RBI Act were invoked three times, reports CNBC TV18.
Govt fears Viral Acharya's speech may negatively impact market: Report
The government is worried that a recent speech made by Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Deputy Governor Viral Acharya, on the need to protect the central bank's independence, may adversely impact the market, The Economic Times reported.
Read the full report here.
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley criticises RBI for indiscriminate lending by banks
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on October 30 criticised the Reserve Bank of India for failing to check indiscriminate lending during 2008 and 2014 that has led to the present bad loan or NPA crisis in the banking industry. The remarks came amid reports of mounting tension between the finance ministry and the RBI over the autonomy of monetary policy makers.
Rising tensions between Centre and RBI: Here's what happened
The rift between the government and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and its Governor Urjit Patel, which has widened since the beginning of the year, has taken a turn for the worse. Government sources told BTVI that Patel had come close to quitting at a recent meeting between the two parties.
Read the full report here.
Well, for now, there has been no concrete announcement or statement from either party on the issue and it is left to be seen if the government will actually resort to invoking Section 7.
Section 7 move shows Modi govt hiding facts about economy: Chidambaram
Former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram has said in a tweet that he is afraid there will be more bad news today as the government has invoked Section 7 of the RBI Act and issued unprecedented ‘directions’ to the RBI. He further said invoking the section means the government is "hiding facts about economy".
Read the full report here.
Editor's Take | Tensions between RBI and government escalate
RBI and the government have been at loggerheads over greater control of PSU banks apart from other issues.
Here are a few past cases of RBI vs govt
Over the past few decades, stories of friction between the two have become legend. YV Reddy famously did not see eye-to-eye on several issues with the finance ministers of his time -- Jaswant Singh and Chidambaram. Chidambaram also made public his grievance with the monetary policy stance adopted by Reddy's successor D Subbarao, saying his government "would walk the path of growth alone" if the RBI was not inclined to cut interest rates.
Read the full report here.
Urjit Patel resignation talk underscores one of the worst RBI-govt spats in history
The split between the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the government is wide open, with a report claiming the central bank's Governor Urjit Patel could resign today. The markets – both bonds and equities – are not yet taking the threat of an abrupt governor resignation seriously. But the development underlines that relations between the central bank and the Executive at the moment are about the coldest they have ever been – including during worse economic environments.
Read the full report here.