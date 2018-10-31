Govt vs RBI highlights: RBI, govt to hold consultations frequently, says Finance Ministry

What are the points of disagreements between RBI and govt?

RBI Deputy Governor Acharya said that governments do not respect the independence of the RBI and that they will soon "incur the wrath of financial markets, ignite an economic fire and come to rue the day they undermined an important regulatory institution."

On October 27, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said, "I think, for any regulatory mechanism, stakeholder consultation has to be of a very high quality, which will probably lead to a revisiting of traditional thoughts and opinions. And that’s why, when several regulators publish their approach papers or tentative drafts, they hold hearings, meet individuals, meet groups of stakeholders together and improve upon what is being said."

