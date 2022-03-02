English
    Govt tracing details of injured Karnataka student in Ukraine: CM Basavaraj Bommai

    PTI
    March 02, 2022 / 01:33 PM IST
    Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai.

    Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said the government is trying to find out details about the student from Haveri district who was reportedly injured due to the shelling by Russian forces in Ukraine's Kharkiv city.

    On Tuesday, 22-year-old Naveen Shekarappa Gyanagouda was India's first tragic casualty in the ongoing military offensive in the eastern European country.

    To a query on the condition of the injured person in the shelling that killed Naveen, Bommai said he is trying to gather the details. "I am trying to find out. One report says that the person is safe as he was not with him, another report says he is injured. We are waiting for confirmation," Bommai said.

    On Tuesday, Bommai had said two students from Chalageri village in Ranebennur taluk of Haveri district were also there during the attack. "One is injured while the other is safe," Bommai had said.

    State government officials were in touch with the Indian Embassy in Ukraine, he had said.
