Govt took concrete steps to deal with infrastructure development challenges: President Droupadi Murmu

PTI
Jan 31, 2023 / 01:26 PM IST

The states and Union Territories have also shown enthusiasm regarding the PM Gati-Shakti National Master Plan and this will expand multi-modal connectivity in the country, she said.

President Murmu said, “By 2047, we have to build a nation that will be connected to the pride of the past and which will have all the golden chapters of modernity. We have to build an India that will be 'aatmanirbhar' and capable to fulfill its humanitarian duties.” Here’s what the President said in his address.

President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday said the government has taken concrete steps and has prepared the PM Gati-Shakti National Master Plan to deal with infrastructure development challenges.

"Over the past decades, we have noticed two major challenges in building infrastructure in India. Firstly, large infrastructure projects could not be completed on time. Secondly, different departments and governments worked according to their own convenience," she said.

This, the President said, not only resulted in the misuse of government resources and time overruns, but also led to inconvenience to the common man.