you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Apr 05, 2018 05:33 PM IST | Source: PTI

Govt to wait for Cambridge Analytica's reply before action in Facebook data leak case: Source

Analytica has been accused of harvesting personal information of over millions of Facebook users illegally to influence polls in several countries.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The government will wait for response from British data mining firm Cambridge Analytica before deciding on the action to be taken in the Facebook data leak case, a source said today.

Analytica has been accused of harvesting personal information of over millions of Facebook users illegally to influence polls in several countries.

US-based social media giant Facebook had said earlier in the day that 5.62 lakh people in India were “potentially affected” by global data leak, involving Analytica.

A senior government official confirmed that the IT ministry has received Facebook's response to its notice.

The Indian government will wait for response of Cambridge Analytica before deciding on action to be taken in Facebook data leak case, the source said.

Facebook has over 20 crore users in the country and the Indian government last month had shot-off notices to both Facebook and Analytica on the data breach issue.

