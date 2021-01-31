Govt to start regulating content available on OTT platforms soon, says Prakash Javadekar

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on January 31 said the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting will soon release a set of guidelines to regulate content on Over-the-Top (OTT) streaming platforms such as Netflix and Amazon Prime in view of the rising number of complaints against them.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Javadekar said: “We have received a lot of complaints against some serials available on OTT platforms. Films and serials released on OTT platforms and digital newspapers do not come under the purview of the Press Council Act, Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act or Censor Board. We will come up with some guidelines on it soon.”

His statement came days after the makers of Amazon Prime web series ‘Tandav’ had multiple FIRs filed against them in various states over hurting religious sentiments. Another web series -- Mirzapur – was pulled up by the Supreme Court for ‘maligning’ the image of the Uttar Pradesh district by the same name.

Earlier, Javadekar announced that after almost 10 months, cinema halls will be allowed to operate at 100 percent capacity starting February 1.