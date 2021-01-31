MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Govt to start regulating content available on OTT platforms soon, says Prakash Javadekar

The Ministry of Information and broadcasting will be issuing guidelines for OTT platforms in view of the rising number of complaints coming in against the content being streamed on them.

Moneycontrol News
January 31, 2021 / 07:24 PM IST
Union Minister Prakash Javadekar

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on January 31 said the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting will soon release a set of guidelines to regulate content on Over-the-Top (OTT) streaming platforms such as Netflix and Amazon Prime in view of the rising number of complaints against them.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Javadekar said: “We have received a lot of complaints against some serials available on OTT platforms. Films and serials released on OTT platforms and digital newspapers do not come under the purview of the Press Council Act, Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act or Censor Board. We will come up with some guidelines on it soon.”

His statement came days after the makers of Amazon Prime web series ‘Tandav’ had multiple FIRs filed against them in various states over hurting religious sentiments. Another web series -- Mirzapur – was pulled up by the Supreme Court for ‘maligning’ the image of the Uttar Pradesh district by the same name.

Earlier, Javadekar announced that after almost 10 months, cinema halls will be allowed to operate at 100 percent capacity starting February 1.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Ministry of Information and Broadcasting #OTT platforms #Tandav Controversy #Union minister Prakash Javadekar
first published: Jan 31, 2021 07:19 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | India's vaccine production capacity is world's is best asset, says UN chief; Novavax less effective against UK strain

Coronavirus Essential | India's vaccine production capacity is world's is best asset, says UN chief; Novavax less effective against UK strain

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.