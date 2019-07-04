App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Days hours minutes

Partners

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Budget 2019

Partners

you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 04, 2019 02:56 PM IST | Source: PTI

Govt to set up 76,000 small biogas plants this fiscal

The Minister of New and Renewable Energy told the Lok Sabha the central financial assistance under the programme has been enhanced and it varies from Rs 7,500 to Rs 35,000.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

The government plans to set up 76,000 small biogas plants in 2018-19 under the New National Biogas and Organic Manure Programme (NNBOMP), Union minister R K Singh said on July 4.

Under the programme, the maximum size of family type biogas plants has been enhanced from 6 to 25 cubic metre capacity to cover untapped potential of biogas energy in remote/rural and semi-urban areas.

The Minister of New and Renewable Energy told the Lok Sabha the central financial assistance under the programme has been enhanced and it varies from Rs 7,500 to Rs 35,000.

Close
"Under NNBOMP, a target of setting up 76,000 small biogas plants has been fixed for the current year," the minister said.

India Union Budget 2019: What does Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have up her sleeve? Click here for top and latest Budget news, views and analyses.
First Published on Jul 4, 2019 02:40 pm

tags #environment #India

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.