Govt to set up 76,000 small biogas plants this fiscal

The Minister of New and Renewable Energy told the Lok Sabha the central financial assistance under the programme has been enhanced and it varies from Rs 7,500 to Rs 35,000.
The government plans to set up 76,000 small biogas plants in 2018-19 under the New National Biogas and Organic Manure Programme (NNBOMP), Union minister R K Singh said on July 4.
Under the programme, the maximum size of family type biogas plants has been enhanced from 6 to 25 cubic metre capacity to cover untapped potential of biogas energy in remote/rural and semi-urban areas.
The Minister of New and Renewable Energy told the Lok Sabha the central financial assistance under the programme has been enhanced and it varies from Rs 7,500 to Rs 35,000.
India Union Budget 2019: What does Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have up her sleeve? Click here for top and latest Budget news, views and analyses.