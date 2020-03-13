App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 13, 2020 10:02 PM IST | Source: PTI

Govt to send Air India flight to Milan on Saturday to bring back stranded Indians: MEA

A senior Civil Aviation official said the flight would take off around noon or 1 pm and it will land on Sunday morning at 7.45 am at the Delhi airport.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
File Image
File Image

The government will send an Air India flight to Milan on Saturday to bring back around 200-250 Indians stranded in the Italian city due to the coronavirus outbreak there, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said. "GoI will send an Air India flight tomorrow afternoon to evacuate Indians stuck in Milan due to #Covid19. We expect to bring back around 200-250 passengers by this flight," Muraleedharan said in a tweet on Friday.

A senior Civil Aviation official said the flight would take off around noon or 1 pm and it will land on Sunday morning at 7.45 am at the Delhi airport.

The coronavirus outbreak, declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation (WHO) on Wednesday, has led to more than 4,000 deaths globally.

The government on Wednesday suspended all visas, barring a few categories like diplomatic and employment, in an attempt to prevent the spread of coronavirus. COVID-19 cases across India have risen to more than 80.

First Published on Mar 13, 2020 09:59 pm

tags #Air India #coronavirus #India #Italy #World Health Organisation

