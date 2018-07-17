App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 17, 2018 12:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Govt to release 100-year vision document for conservation of Taj Mahal: Report

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said that this was a part of the government's 'zero tolerance' policy on pollution

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Irate with the state of the Taj Mahal, the Supreme Court had asked the government last week to either restore its "pristine beauty" or demolish it, if it so wishes.

Taking the apex court's taunt to heart, the government on Monday held a high-level inter-ministerial meeting in Delhi to deliberate on the issues plaguing the iconic monument and what it needs to do to conserve it.

The meeting was attended by members of a committee set up by the government to look into industrial pollution around the Taj Mahal.

The committee consists of officials of the environment ministry, experts from the National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI), IITs, and various other forums.

related news

It will be headed by CK Mishra, Secretary, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

According to a report by The Times of India, the government will release a 100-year vision document, proposing steps to preserve the Taj Mahal.

These include shutting down polluting industries in the vicinity, introduction of greener modes of transport, setting up infrastructure for treatment of solid and liquid waste, and starting a bio-ethanol project.

The plan also include starting all projects pertaining to the cleaning of the Yamuna river by December this year.

An 'ethanol policy' will be introduced for Agra, which will include conversion of bio mass to ethanol during the crop burning season, use of ethanol auto rickshaws and introduction of mass rapid transport system.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari was quoted as saying that this was a part of the government's 'zero tolerance' policy on pollution.

The entire plan will be submitted to the Supreme Court as part of an affidavit, the newspaper reported.

(With PTI inputs)
First Published on Jul 17, 2018 11:55 am

tags #Current Affairs

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.