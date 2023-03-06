 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

Govt to push bill to remove 65 more obsolete laws in Parliament session: Kiren Rijiju

PTI
Mar 06, 2023 / 12:32 PM IST

Addressing the 23rd Commonwealth Law Conference in Goa, the minister informed that more than 4.98 crore cases are pending in various courts in India and the pendency would be handled using technology, with a "paperless judiciary" being the ultimate aim of the government.

Kiren Rijiju

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday said the government would push a bill in the Parliament session, which will resume on March 13, to repeal 65 more obsolete laws and other such provisions.

Addressing the 23rd Commonwealth Law Conference in Goa, the minister informed that more than 4.98 crore cases are pending in various courts in India and the pendency would be handled using technology, with a "paperless judiciary" being the ultimate aim of the government.

"Today, in every part of our country, every citizen is a beneficiary of the welfare steps taken by the Government of India. As a welfare state, it is very important that we listen to every individual," he said.

Rijiju said the Modi government has been at the forefront of taking various steps, especially in creating "ease of living" for common citizens. "Policies of the government regarding the ease of living are successful," he said.