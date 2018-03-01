App
Feb 28, 2018 08:19 PM IST | Source: PTI

Govt to promote ICAR model on integrated farming

The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) has developed 45 integrated farming systems by including 15 agro-climatic zones, Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh said today that the ICAR model on integrated farming system will be promoted across the country via agri-science centres to help small and marginal farmers tide over problems associated with climate change.

The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) has developed 45 integrated farming systems by including 15 agro-climatic zones, he said.

"This model will be replicated and taken forward through agricultural science centres spread across the country," Singh said at the ICAR's 89th Annual General Meeting here.

The agri-research body has taken several initiatives during the year and it is committed to making Indian agriculture more sustainable and beneficial, he said in a statement.

