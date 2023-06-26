Govt to launch self-defence program for 1,800 women in J&K's Kupwara

Self-defence programme was earlier conducted in Kupwara in Oct-Nov 2022

The Sports, Physical Education, Fitness, and Leisure Skills Council (SPEFL-SC) will launch a self-defense program for women in the Kupwara district of Jammu & Kashmir from July 1 onwards, according to a release on June 26.

SPEFL-SC, which falls under the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and the National Skill Development Corporation, will conduct a 12-day self-defense training exercise. The program aims to train over 1,800 young women in the region.

This is the second consecutive year that SPEFL-SC will conduct the self-defense program for women in Kupwara. Last year, the council trained 300 women in the frontier district.

"After the overwhelming response we received in September-October last year, where around 300 women attended the course conducted in multiple batches, we will launch yet another comprehensive program this July that aims to educate nearly 2,000 young women on self-defense," said Tahsin Zahid, CEO of SPEFL-SC.

The SPEFL-SC course has been designed to teach self-reliance and help young women navigate challenging real-life situations, the press release stated. The training is significant as it empowers women and boosts their confidence levels holistically.

"Self-defense is a very important skill for young women in our country, and one must keep in mind that this is not a course or program that teaches aggression. What we must understand is that an eye for an eye makes the world blind, and there are ways to escape dangerous situations without being aggressive," added Zahid.

"Learning self-defense instills self-confidence in girls. As they develop competence in their ability to protect themselves, they gain a stronger belief in their own capabilities. This self-confidence can have positive effects in other aspects of their lives, such as academics and personal relationships," said Humaira Rehman, one of the participants of the self-defense training program.

The course teaches young women various methods they can utilize to fend off dangerous situations and also emphasizes the importance of using such skills.

"Self-defense is essential, and the programs designed by SPEFL-SC are structured in such a way that participants become more empowered and educated on how to stay calm under pressure and come away unscathed," said Jabeena Akhter, one of the trainers of the self-defense program.