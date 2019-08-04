App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 04, 2019 12:44 PM IST | Source: PTI

Govt to launch Rs 3,000 crore projects in 100 days in Northeast



PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Centre has decided to launch 200 projects worth Rs 3,000 crore in the Northeast in the first 100 days of the new Modi government, DoNER Minister Jitendra Singh said on August 4.

Keeping in mind the targeted approach for bringing the rest of India closer to the Northeast, an action plan has been formulated for the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER).

Among the initiatives the DoNER has taken in the 100 days action plan is to sanction or start or complete or operationalise 200 projects worth about Rs 3,000 crore, which means on an average two projects for Rs 30 crore per day, Singh, Union minister for DoNER, said.

He said the Narendra Modi government has always accorded top priority to the "hitherto neglected" areas of the country - the Northeastern region being one of them.

During the first five years of his term as prime minister, Modi undertook over 30 visits to the Northeast and his personal outreach put all the development activities on a fast track.

In the first term of the Modi government, the primary focus was not only to bring the Northeast closer to the rest of India, but actually to bring the rest of India closer to the Northeast.

The same priorities continue with the Modi 2.0 term with a targeted and streamlined approach, Singh said.

A key project under the action plan is setting up of a bamboo industrial park at Manderdisa in Dima Hasao district of Assam in an area of 75 hectares at a cost of Rs 50 crore.

In addition, 36 ongoing projects under various schemes like the Non Lapsable Central Pool of Resources (NLCPR) Scheme, special packages, schemes of the North Eastern Council (NEC) have been completed with approved cost of Rs 529.18 crore.

Works of two projects for Rs 89.63 crore got started and three projects for Rs 26.83 crore have been operationalised during this period.

Under North East State Road Improvement Project (NESRIP), sanctions have been accorded for release of Rs nine crore for road projects during 50 days since formation of the government.

First Published on Aug 4, 2019 12:34 pm

#India







