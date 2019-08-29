App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 29, 2019 08:26 AM IST | Source: PTI

Govt to launch campaign against single-use plastic

Sharing the details with the Union Cabinet in the council of ministers' meeting, Secretary Drinking Water and Sanitation Parameswaran Iyer informed that the campaign will be held in three phases.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
(Image Courtesy: Berkeley Lab)
The government will launch a nationwide campaign to shun single-use plastic as part of an ongoing clean India mission, which will start from second week of September, sources said.

In the first phase, a nationwide awareness campaign will be held across the country, in the second phase various government agencies will collect single-use plastic items, and in the last phase accumulated items will be recycled.

All the ministries have been asked to participate in the campaign, they said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his Independence Day address, had appealed to the countrymen to shun single-use plastic.

First Published on Aug 29, 2019 08:15 am

tags #Current Affairs #India

