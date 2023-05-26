English
    Govt to issue commemorative Rs 75 coin to mark inauguration of New Parliament Building

    As per a gazette notification by Department of Economic Affairs under the finance ministry, the weight of this coin could be 34.65- 35.35 gram.

    PTI
    May 26, 2023 / 04:08 PM IST
    The government will issue a commemorative Rs 75 coin to mark the inauguration of new Parliament Building on May 28 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

    As per a gazette notification by Department of Economic Affairs under the finance ministry, the weight of this coin could be 34.65- 35.35 gram. One side of the coin will bear the image of Lion Capitol of Ashoka Pillar in the centre flanked by the word ’Bharat’ in Devnagri script and ’INDIA’ in English, it said.

    Rupee symbol and denominational value ’75’ in international numeral will also be inscribed below the Lion Capitol. The other side of the coin shall bear the image of Parliament Complex, and the year ’2023’ in international numeral below the image.

