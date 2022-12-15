 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Govt to invite bids for extracting gold from dumps at colonial-era mines

Reuters
Dec 15, 2022 / 04:49 PM IST

The Kolar fields, located about 65 kilometres (40 miles) northeast of India's technology hub of Bengaluru, are among the country's oldest gold mines.

Representative image

The Government of India is planning to invite bids to extract gold from 50 million tonnes of processed ore in a cluster of colonial-era mines in the southern state of Karnataka, a senior government official with direct knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.

The Kolar mines, closed more than 20 years ago, held gold deposits worth around $2.1 billion.

Other than gold, the government also aims to extract palladium from the processed ore, or dumps, said the official who did not wish to be named in line with official rules.

"We are looking at how to monetise these gold reserves trapped in the processed ore," the official said.

He said the government expects to invite bids in the next four to six months.