App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 13, 2018 02:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Govt to introduce fortified rations across 118 target districts: Report

The government is planning to introduce fortified rations (vitamin and supplement added wheat and rice) across 118 districts of the country under the NITI Aayog-designed National Nutrition Mission.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The NITI Aayog and the union food ministry are planning a National Nutrition Mission with an objective of improving nutrition that women and children get in the country.

The government is planning to introduce fortified rations (vitamin and supplement added wheat and rice) to 118 districts in the country, as part of the the mission's first initiative.

The districts selected for the first phase are areas with a set of 49 low-baseline socio-economic indicators like nutrition, overall health, education and infrastructure.

Iron and folic acid are the two main ingredients that will be added to the food grains. Fortification norms will be in accordance with the specifications laid down by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).

related news

Currently, the public distribution system is managed by the Food Corporation of India, which gets paddy milled by rice mills before distribution. These mills will now be replaced with fortification machines to supply nutrient-enhanced grains.

According to a report by The Hindustan Times, the Cabinet had cleared the National Nutrition Mission in December 2017 and has also set aside a three-year budget of Rs 9,046.17 crore.

According to the National Family Health Survey was conducted in 2015-16, around 35.7 percent of the children in India below the age of five are underweight.

Around 38.4 percent of the children in the same age group are stunted, meaning, they have low height for their age, the report adds.

The mission will target reduction in the stunting levels and will help children facing under-nutrition, low birth weight and anaemia.

A National Council on Nutrition has been formed under the chairmanship of NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar for the mission. This council will report to Prime Minister Narendra Modi every six months, the report suggests.

 
First Published on Jul 13, 2018 02:29 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #NITI Aayog #Trending News

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.