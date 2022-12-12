 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Govt to increase number of airports, water aerodromes and heliports to boost connectivity

PTI
Dec 12, 2022 / 05:42 PM IST

The minister highlighted that India has a very effective international to domestic air connectivity and also domestic tier I to tier II cities.

Civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Monday said the government will increase the number of airports, water aerodromes and heliports to 200 in the next five years from 145 currently to boost air connectivity, and asked eight states to lower exorbitant VAT on air turbine fuel.

Replying to a supplementary question during the Question Hour in Rajya Sabha, the minister informed that 28 states charge VAT on air turbine fuel (ATF) of only 1-4 per cent.

"Only eight states left in the country that charge exorbitant VAT on ATF between 20-30 per cent," Scindia said.

He urged TMC MP Sukhendu Sekhar Ray to request the West Bengal government to lower the VAT rate on ATF.

If the state government reduces it, Scindia said, this will certainly lead to a "new impulse for greater connectivity into West Bengal, even greater refuelling in West Bengal and greater revenue".

Ray had asked a supplementary question that how soon the connectivity between Kolkata, Malda, Balurghat and Coochbehar would commence.