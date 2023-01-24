 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Govt to hold separate consultation next month on PIB fact check: MoS IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar

PTI
Jan 24, 2023 / 02:57 PM IST

The minister said that the rules for regulating online gaming are expected to be notified by January 31 after which these will be tabled in Parliament.

Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

Amid outrage over a plan to give powers to its arm PIB to police fake news on social media, Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Tuesday said that the government will next month hold discussions with stakeholders before the proposal is implemented.

"We will hold separate consultation (on PIB fact check) sometime early next month," Chandrasekhar said when asked about clarification on the proposed amendment to the IT rules 2021.

Chandrasekhar also said that the consultation on Digital Personal Data Protection Act is over and it is being processed within the realms of the government for notification.