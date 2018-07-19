App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 19, 2018 06:32 PM IST | Source: PTI

Govt to hold discussion with stakeholders on social media

Prasad said this in the Rajya Sabha in response to a suggestion in this regard by Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu, after several members expressed concern over the misuse of the social media and the lynching incidents.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Law and IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad today said he will hold discussion with stakeholders, including political parties, to evolve a policy to deal with the menace of misuse of the social media.

He said this in the Rajya Sabha in response to a suggestion in this regard by Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu, after several members expressed concern over the misuse of the social media and the lynching incidents.

"The issue of misuse of social media is a larger issue and also a sensitive and serious one. We cannot come to a conclusion on one side. You cannot take unilateral action also," Naidu said after JD(U) member Harivansh raised the matter in the House.

The Chairman said he could only suggest to the government to hold discussion with all stakeholders, including political parties, and then try to evolve a national policy as "this will have international ramification also".

related news

"Let him (Prasad) hold discussion with all stakeholders, including the political leadership" and come out with some solution, Naidu said.

To this, Prasad said a notice has been issued to a social media platform and they have reverted.

"...you are equally responsible for your technological platform if it is being used in large scale for abuse. They have reverted to me...," the Minister said, adding that as suggested, he would be holding consultations.

Earlier, the JD(U) member said as many as 33 people have lost their lives in the recent years due to rumours spread on the social media.

Sukhendu Sekhar Ray (TMC) said that social media sites have off late become "anti-social sites" and talked about the incidents of lynching. He called upon the government to come up with a comprehensive policy in this regard.

D Raja (CPI) said that in the name of cow protection and 'love jihad', violence was being unleashed. He alleged that Dalits and minoritis were being targetted in the lynching incidents.

In the same vein, senior Congress leader Anand Sharma said rumours were being spread, leading to the killings. He alleged that there was a breakdown of law and order.
First Published on Jul 19, 2018 06:30 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Ravi Shankar Prasad #Technology

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.