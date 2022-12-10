 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Govt to hold apprenticeship fair for youth in 197 districts on Monday

PTI
Dec 10, 2022 / 01:21 PM IST

Through this fair, the candidates will also earn National Council for Vocational Education and Training (NCVET)-recognised certifications, improving their employability rate after the training session, the ministry said.

The government will hold Pradhan Mantri National Apprenticeship Mela on Monday (December 12) across 197 locations in 25 states and Union territories, in line with its vision to boost career opportunities for youth under Skill India Mission.

Several local businesses have been invited to be a part of the mela to provide local youth with the opportunity to shape their careers through apprenticeship training.

The event will witness the participation of various companies from different sectors, the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship said in a statement.

Participating companies will have the chance to meet potential apprentices on a single platform and choose applicants on the spot and provide them with an opportunity to be a part of their organisations, it added.

Candidates who have passed Class 5 to Class 12 and have skill training certificates, or ITI Diploma holders or graduates can apply during this apprenticeship mela.

The candidates must carry three copies of their resume, three copies of all the mark sheets and certificates, photo ID (Aadhaar card/driving licence etc) and three passport-size photographs to the respective venues.