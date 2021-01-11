MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
EXCLUSIVE :Join ‘The Sustainability 100+ Dialogues 2021’ on Jan 11 @ 3pm as thought-leaders discuss how to build a new sustainability roadmap
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Govt to freeze healthcare workers’ database for COVID-19 vaccination on January 12

Those who do not register on Co-WIN app on time will not be getting the coronavirus vaccine jab during the initial phase of India’s COVID-19 vaccination drive.

Moneycontrol News
January 11, 2021 / 03:30 PM IST

The database of healthcare workers, who will be the first to receive the coronavirus vaccine shots in India, will be frozen on the government’s Co-WIN app on January 12, the Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare said.

The database of frontline workers, who will be the next lot to get the COVID-19 vaccine, will be frozen by the Centre on January 25, reported the Indian Express.

For live updates on coronavirus, click here

State health departments have been tasked with ensuring that the details of all COVID-19 vaccine beneficiaries, including that of healthcare and frontline workers, are registered on the Co-WIN app in due time.

Dr Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal, Additional Commissioner-UIP, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, said: “We have repeatedly communicated that only pre-registered beneficiaries on Co-WIN will receive COVID-19 vaccine. After the database for healthcare workers and frontline workers is frozen as per the timeline, no addition of beneficiaries on Co-WIN will be permitted.”

Meaning, those who do not register on time will not be getting the coronavirus vaccine during the initial phase of India’s mammoth coronavirus vaccination drive.

India’s COVID-19 vaccination drive for priority groups will begin on January 16 and an estimated three crore healthcare and frontline workers will be among the first to get the vaccine jab.

Close

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

View more
How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

View more
Show

Related stories

The next group to receive the COVID-19 vaccine will be those aged above 50 years of age along with those aged under-50 years but have co-morbidities. According to the Health Ministry, around 27 crore people will get vaccinated during this phase.

Follow our coverage of the coronavirus crisis here
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Co-WIN app #coronavirus #Coronavirus vaccine update #COVID-19 vaccine tracker
first published: Jan 11, 2021 03:30 pm

Must Listen

Corporate Buzz | Bharat Biotech vs Serum Institute war not over; Mahindra lags in the auto race; Will India's vaccine drive be efficient?

Corporate Buzz | Bharat Biotech vs Serum Institute war not over; Mahindra lags in the auto race; Will India's vaccine drive be efficient?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.