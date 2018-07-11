Govt to create student database, use AI to scout sporting talent: Rajyavardhan Rathore

Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore has said that all state governments have partnered with the Centre to create a database of students and introduce them to sports based on their “natural abilities” instead of just the skills acquired through the training process.

The government has announced that it will use artificial intelligence (AI) to scout young sporting talent in the country, through the database.

According to the union minister, the government is planning to create a database of nearly three crore young students in the age group of 5 to 18 years.

Based on detailed tests, 20,000 students will be shortlisted. While 5,000 students will be ultimately selected after DNA test, IQ test and sports skill tests.

"These talents will be further trained as per their abilities in different sports," the minister said.

Speaking at a tourism summit on Tuesday, Rathore said that the government will provide the selected students with a scholarship of Rs 5 lakh annually.

According to the union minister, the idea is to ensure that the testing of the students is not only done only on the basis of marks, but also on the basis of their fitness and overall approach.

According to a report by India Today, Rathore urged private firms and the corporate sectors to contribute to the National Development Fund.

"To begin with, 20 schools with boarding facilities will be given a fund of Rs 7 crore to Rs 10 crore for developing sports infrastructure and training the students as per their abilities. One school in each district will be identified so that students get the required training while staying close to their natural environment," Rathore said, according to the report.