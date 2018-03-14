App
Mar 14, 2018 07:36 PM IST | Source: PTI

Govt to build 14,460 bunkers for JK border dwellers

PTI @moneycontrolcom

As many as 14,460 bunkers will be constructed along the Line of Control and the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir to mitigate the hardships faced by border dwellers, the Rajya Sabha was informed today.

Union Minister of State for Home Hansraj Gangaram Ahir said the Ministry of Home Affairs had approved a pilot project for construction of 60 bunkers at a cost of Rs 3 crore during the year 2016-17, which has since been completed.

Following the recent visit of Home Minister Rajnath Singh to the state, the Centre had approved construction of another 14,460 bunkers at a cost of Rs 415.73 crore, he said in reply to a written question.

Ahir added that the steps have been taken to mitigate the hardships faced by people living on the International Border and Line of Control due to cross border firing.

