App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 24, 2019 10:44 AM IST | Source: PTI

Govt to allow Aadhaar-based KYC for retail investors

Besides, steps would be taken with regard to offshore rupee market.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The government will allow Aadhaar-based KYC for domestic retail investors, and necessary amendments to the rules under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act will be issued.

Announcing a slew of measures to boost the economy, the government said the Depository Receipt Scheme 2014 is expected to be operationalised soon by Sebi. "This will give Indian companies increased access to foreign funds through American Depository Receipt (ADR)/ Global Depository Receipt (GDR)," she said.

In order to improve market access for the domestic retail investors, Aadhaar-based KYC will be permitted for opening of demat account and making investment in mutual funds. In this regard, necessary notification for amendments in PMLA rules would be issued

Close

Besides, steps would be taken with regard to offshore rupee market.

related news

"To bring offshore rupee market to domestic stock exchanges and permit trading of USD-INR derivatives in GIFT IFSC, Ministry of Finance is working with RBI to introduce this measure shortly," the government said.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 24, 2019 10:35 am

tags #Aadhaar #Economy #India #kyc #PMLA

most popular

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.