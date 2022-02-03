Govt taking multiple steps to reduce commercial pilot shortage: Minister VK Singh

Representative image (Image: Reuters)

To mitigate the pilot shortage issue in the country, several steps have been taken by the Union government, such as introducing online on-demand examinations (OLODE), Minister of State in the Ministry Of Civil Aviation General VK Singh (Retired) said in a written reply to question raised in the Lok Sabha on February 3.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) introduced OLODEs for the Aircraft Maintenance Engineers (AME) and Flying Crew (FC) candidates with effect from November 2021. This facility allows candidates to choose the date and time from the available exam slots, the minister explained.

He then went on to elaborate the other steps that have been taken by the Centre to address this crisis. For instance, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) has brought out a liberalised Flying Training Organisation (FTO) policy, wherein the concept of airport royalty (revenue share payment by FTOs to AAI) has been abolished and land rentals have been significantly rationalised.

Additionally, the AAI issued award letters on May 31, 2021 and October 29, 2021 for nine FTOs to be established at five airports i.e. two at Belagavi (Karnataka), two at Jalgaon (Maharashtra), two at Kalaburagi (Karnataka), two at Khajuraho (Madhya Pradesh) and one at Lilabari (Assam).

Further, the DGCA has modified its regulations to empower flying instructors with the right to authorise flight operations at FTOs. This was hitherto restricted to the Chief Flying Instructor (CFI) or Deputy CFIs only.

India has a massive dearth of trained commercial pilots and reportedly needs at least 1,000 pilots per year to meet industry demands. However, only 200 to 300 pilots are trained in India annually, increasing the country’s dependence on foreign pilots.

India's largest flying academy - Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Udan Akademi (IGRUA) at Amethi (Uttar Pradesh) - has been permitted to carry out pilot training in Gondia (Maharashtra) and Kalaburagi (Karnataka) to enhance its flying hours and aircraft utilisation, which get severely affected during winter months due to low visibility, according to the minister's statement.

IGRUA has further commenced operating on weekends and all holidays. It completed 19,019 flying hours during the year 2021 as compared to 15,137 hours in the pre-Covid year 2019, an increase of over 25 percent.

The number of CPL holders produced by Indian FTOs in 2021 is 504 which is higher than the 430 CPLs holders produced by Indian FTOs in the pre-Covid year 2019.