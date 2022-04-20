English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    Govt support, investments needed to support innovation in traditional medicine: WHO chief

    Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus was speaking at the inaugural function of the three-day Global Ayush Investment and Innovation Summit at Mahatma Mandir here in Gujarat.

    PTI
    April 20, 2022 / 12:07 PM IST
    Source: Reuters

    Source: Reuters

    World Health Organisation (WHO) Director General Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus on Wednesday said that long-term strategic investments along with government support are crucial for fostering innovation in the field of traditional medicine. He was speaking at the inaugural function of the three-day Global Ayush Investment and Innovation Summit at Mahatma Mandir here in Gujarat.

    "Long term strategic investments along with government commitment are needed to support the innovation ecosystem for medicine in general and traditional medicine in particular," said the WHO DG. He called for "innovators, industry and government to develop traditional medicine in a sustainable, environmentally sensitive and equitable manner".

    "When bringing traditional medicines into markets, we must ensure that the communities who had nurtured it and passed on this knowledge also benefit from their development," said Ghebreyesus in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    PTI
    Tags: #Current Affairs #Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus #India #medicines #WHO
    first published: Apr 20, 2022 12:07 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.