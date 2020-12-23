MARKET NEWS

Govt still uncertain on challenging Vodafone arbitration award: Report

Moneycontrol News
December 23, 2020 / 11:09 AM IST

The Indian government is yet to decide whether it will appeal against the Dutch arbitration award granted to telecom major Vodafone in the retrospective tax demand case, though the deadline for the appeal is December 23.

Last week, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman discussed the subject with senior bureaucrats, including secretary level officials and heads of concerned tax departments, Business Standard reported.

Also read: Vodafone says it won't invoke India-UK BIPA until Dutch arbitral award is set aside

"The implications of challenging or not challenging the arbitration were discussed in detail. The minister was also apprised on various aspects of the case. However, the meeting remained inconclusive," a source told the paper.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

The Ministry of Finance and Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) had not yet responded to queries sent by Business Standard.

On September 24, Hague-based Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA) ruled in Vodafone's favour in the arbitration case against the income tax (IT) department's retrospective tax demand of Rs 22,100 crore.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently reviewed the matter at an Inter-Ministerial Group (IMG) meeting, CNBC-TV18 reported on December 3.

The Ministry of Law and Justice is in favour of appealing the decision at a Singapore court, the report added.

Solicitor General for India Tushar Mehta has suggested that the Centre challenge the PCA's decision.
