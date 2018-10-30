App
Last Updated : Oct 30, 2018 07:08 PM IST | Source: PTI

Govt spent Rs 5k cr on publicity, not single penny on manual scavengers: Sitaram Yechury

Yechury was reacting to media reports on the Modi government's spending on its publicity drives from the government exchequer.

PTI


CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury questioned the Narendra Modi-led BJP government's welfare policies, alleging the Centre spent huge amount on its publicity in the last four years but did not release a single paisa for rehabilitation of manual scavengers.

Yechury was reacting to media reports on the Modi government's spending on its publicity drives from the government exchequer.

"Modi govt has already spent Rs 5,000 crore on its publicity, and this is besides the money PSUs have been forced to spend. When not a single paisa has been released for the rehabilitation of manual scavengers in the past four years," Yechury tweeted.
First Published on Oct 30, 2018 06:58 pm

tags #India #Politics

