    Govt signs MoU with Alliance Air to boost tourism in India

    The ministry endeavours to position India as a preferred destination in the tourism-generating markets, whereas AAAL, with its vast domestic network, plays a vital role in the promotion of tourism in the country.

    PTI
    February 17, 2022 / 09:58 PM IST
    (Image: AFP)

    The Union Ministry of Tourism (MoT) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Alliance Air Aviation Limited (AAAL) on Thursday to boost tourism throughout the country. The ministry endeavours to position India as a preferred destination in the tourism-generating markets, whereas AAAL, with its vast domestic network, plays a vital role in the promotion of tourism in the country, according to an official statement.

    "The MoU was signed with a view to achieve the common purpose of joint domestic promotion and considering the need to synergise the activities of MoT and AAAL in the tourism markets," it added. Additional Director General in the ministry Rupinder Brar and Vineet Sood, the chief executive officer of AAAL, signed the MoU.

    Alliance Air is the frontrunner in promoting the government's Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS), which is being promoted under the Prime Minister's UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik) scheme. The objectives of the MoU are to meet an integrated marketing and promotional strategy and a synergised campaign in association with AAAL.

    The specific elements of promotional efforts undertaken include advertising in the print and electronic media, participation in fairs and exhibitions, organising seminars, workshops, road-shows and "India evenings", printing of brochures and collaterals, brochure support and joint advertising, the ministry said.
    Tags: #Alliance Air #Tourism
